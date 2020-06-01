“WATCH: Dingdong Dantes, daughter Zia in ‘Stand By Me’ cover”

Dingdong Dantes shared a special moment with his daughter Zia when they did a duet of Ben E. King’s Sunday.

Dingdong Dantes shared a special moment with his daughter Zia when they did a duet of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” on Sunday, May 31.

The duet was shared by the actor on his Instagram Stories and was immediately reposted across social media platforms by fans who could not help but gush over the touching moment between him and his daughter.

“Ang cute naman ng mag-daddy!” said one user.

“Nakaka-good vibes talaga ang family na ‘to. They make the most out of the quarantine,” another added.

Watch their duet below:

Zia is Dingdong’s daughter with his wife, actress Marian Rivera.

The couple, who has been married for five years, also has a son named Jose Sixto.