“WATCH: Dionisia Pacquaio tours netizens in her General Santos City home”

Dionisia Pacquiao’s home in General Santos City was featured in Jinkee Pacquiao’s vlog.

For the first time, Mommy Dionisia Pacquiao opened up her house to the netizens.

Jinkee Pacquaio did a house tour of Mommy Dionisia’s home in General Santos City in her latest YouTube vlog. Mommy D. showed her living room, dining area, bathroom, and her garden. Aside from that, the boxing champion’s mom also shared the many accessories and souvenirs she has collected from around the world.

[embedded content]

Mommy Dionisia also showcased her shoe collection. “Ito ang mga shoes ko, souvenir sa pagsasayaw ko, dancing shoes… Hindi ko na magamit ngayon, masakit na sa paa,” she said.

Mommy D. also shared that she is currently constructing her very own chapel inside her home.

The house tour vlog earned commendations from netizens.

“It’s heartwarming to see a mother-in-law dearly loved by her daughter in law. Makikita mo talaga ang pagmamahal at respeto ni Madam Jinkee kay Mommy D. God Bless po sa inyong lahat,” one netizen said.

Another netizen commented, “I really enjoyed watching: simplicity, authenticity and kindness of these people. I am from Gensan and Sarangani, I am one of the witnesses.”