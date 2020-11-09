“WATCH: Disney UK’s new Christmas ad features Filipino characters, Christmas traditions”

Disney UK released its new holiday advertisement that stars Filipino characters and pays homage to Filipino Christmas traditions.

Disney UK released on Monday, November 9, its new holiday advertisement that stars Filipino characters and pays homage to Filipino Christmas traditions.

The three-minute animated ad begins in the 1940s, in a city that resembles Vigan, Ilocos Sur, lit in Filipino star-shaped Christmas lanterns called “parol.” A father comes home and is greeted by his young daughter, who calls him “tatay” and does a “mano,” a Filipino practice of bringing an elder’s hand to the younger person’s forehead as a sign of respect. She is then given a Mickey Mouse stuffed toy by her father.

Fast forward to 2005, the main character is now an old woman living in a snowy city and is now referred to as “lola,” the Filipino word for grandmother. She shares her favorite stuffed toy with her young grandchild, and teaches her how to make a “parol.”

Years pass and the grandchild grows into a young woman, and becomes less and less interested in their Christmas tradition, much to the disappointment of Lola. Upon returning home one night, however, the granddaughter slowly realizes what she has done as she picks up her grandmother’s now-discarded Mickey Mouse stuffed toy and is instantly reminded her of her bonding moments with Lola.

The next day, a still visibly sad Lola comes down and is surprised when she sees their living room filled with Christmas lanterns, bringing her back to her childhood in the Philippines. Her granddaughter then shows up and hands her a red box containing her now-mended Mickey Mouse stuffed toy. The clip ended with the two sharing a heartwarming hug.

The ad is part of Disney’s “From Our Family to Yours” campaign, in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

According to Disney, part of the proceeds from the sale of the real-life version of the Mickey Mouse stuffed toy featured in the ad will be donated to Make-A-Wish charity.