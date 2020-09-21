“WATCH: DJ Chacha recites flight attendant announcement”

DJ Chacha took on the “Flight Attendant Challenge” on TikTok. The celebrity DJ recited what would be the inflight announcement of the cabin crew should there be turbulence.

“Ladies and gentlemen we are experiencing turbulence, for your safety please remain seated with your seatbelts securely fastened,” DJ Chacha recited in the video.

“Avoid standing up or going to the lavatories at this time,” she added.

Nagbabakasakali na naman maging FA 😂🤦‍♀️ Good morning! pic.twitter.com/XZDNqkTN7g — DJ Chacha (@_djchacha) September 20, 2020

The celebrity DJ did the announcement in English and in Tagalog.

Netizens were quick to commend DJ Chacha’s version.

“‘Pag yan po ang mag voice over during turbulence I will feel safe and relaxed,” one netizen said.

“Wow ang galing talaga ni DJ cha!!! The best,” another said.

Pangarap ko po talaga mag DJ 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/naQ4YPHg6K — DJ Chacha (@_djchacha) August 19, 2020

Previously, DJ Chacha also captured the attention of many netizens because of her “Radio DJ Challenge” on TikTok.

DJ Chacha was a former radio DJ of MOR. She bid goodbye to the station last August after 12 long years following the denial of the new franchise of ABS-CBN, which shut down its broadcast operations.

“One of the lowest points of my life. I still can’t believe I have to say goodbye to my first love. My forever love. My dream job. 12 years. This is not just work for me. This is not just about money. I LOVE THIS STATION SO MUCH,” DJ Chacha said in an emotional post last July as she announced that she will be leaving the station.

DJ Chacha recently inked a contract with Radyo5 on September 11.