“WATCH: DJ Loonyo and Kim Chiu’s “Bawal Lumabas” collaboration is here!”

DJ Loonyo explained why he decided to collaborate with Kim Chiu, citing the latter’s “inspiring movement” among others.

Kim Chiu virtually met with DJ Loonyo to learn the all-original dance moves for her hit song “Bawal Lumabas” which was choreographed by no less than the online dancing sensation himself.

Before catching up with DJ Loonyo, Kim told her fans how thankful she was for the kind words of the Cagayan De Oro native when he explained why he decided not to do the “Bawal Lumabas” dance challenge despite the huge clamor from his fans.

“Nakita ko sa mga videos niya ‘yung live niya na sabi niya na hindi niya gagawin ‘yung ‘Bawal Lumabas’ na dance challenge dati nung hindi ko pa siya ginawang official song dahil respeto daw sa kapwa artist. So natuwa ako dahil ang respeto hindi mo mahahanap ‘yan sa mga panahon ngayon.

She added: “Sa respeto sa kapwa tao, respeto sa mararamdaman ng taong ‘yun. So I am thankful sa response niya nung time na ‘yun. At dahil diyan, binibigyan ko na siya ng approval na ‘Oy pwede mo nang gawin’ because it is now an official song.”

DJ Loonyo, who has apparently worked multiple times with Kim Chiu on ASAP in the past, took the time to defend the Kapamilya star — saying there’s no reason to mock her for committing a mistake because she was at the height of her emotions when the incident happened.

“Kasi nu’ng nakita ‘yung interview mo, normal naman ‘yun eh. Parang ‘di ba hindi naman tayo perpekto na naiitindihan. Kahit ako minsan ‘pag nagla-live ako ‘pag sobra sobra ‘yung emotion minsan may gusto tayong ilabas pero alam mo ‘yun sa sobrang emosyon na nangyayari and then nawawala ang technical na parts. Pero that is okay. Kasi parang binibig-deal ng tao then ginawan ng beat and all,” he said.

He also added that as an artist, he knows no one wants to be put in the same position and experience the same thing Kim Chiu went through in the past couple of weeks.

“Tapos nakita ko ‘yun like kahit mga kaibigan ko ginagawan nila ng challenge. Tapos sabi nila gawan mo na rin. Sabi ko hindi eh parang what if ako ‘yung nasa ganyang kalagayan? ‘Di ba? Magiging masaya ba ‘yung pamilya ko? Magiging masaya ba ‘yung circle of friends ko? ‘Di ba? Para sa akin, marami namang music na pwede eh. Pero kung ikakasama ng kapwa mo na artist, hindi pwede ‘yung ganun. Para sa akin, no no ‘yun. Sabi ko ‘Hell no’ ayaw ko talagang gawin ‘yun,” he stated.

On why he said yes Kim’s to offer to make a set of original dance moves, DJ Loonyo said he wants to be part of Kim Chiu’s inspiring movement — citing how she got herself back up and how she came back stronger considering how hard it must have been for her.

“Kasi ako personally kaya nung nag-story ka, na parang nag-invite ka na you want to an OG step, kumbaga I want to do it kasi I want to be a part of your movement na that’s really inspiring. Na from that point or situation in your life, na ako talagang nakakaintindi ako nun na parang ang hirap ibangon nu’n,” he said.

He continued: “Na parang one snap buong Pilipinas nakalimutan kung ano ang mga tamang ginawa mo sa buong buhay mo because they focused on that mistake. And after days or a week, bumangon ka nalang bigla. You came back stronger. Sabi ko it’s really inspiring. Lalo na ngayon na ang daming nalulugmok. Ang daming taong na-dodown dahil sa nangyayari. So might as well take your energy kung paano ka bumangon, ‘di ba?”

Meanwhile, you can check out DJ Loonyo and Kim Chiu’s “Bawal Lumabas Galaw Challenge” in the video below:

[embedded content]

Kim Chiu made “Bawal Lumabas” after a netizen suggested she turn it into a song following the bashing she received on her attempted analogy comparing the “laws” inside a classroom to the closure of ABS-CBN.