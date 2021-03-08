Watch DMA’S Perform ‘Feels Like 37’ Live At Academy Brixton In London

About a year ago, DMA’S performed a headline concert at the iconic 02 Academy Brixton in London – the band’s final overseas show before they headed back to Australia amid the start of the pandemic.

Late last week, the Sydney trio released Live at Brixton, a live album recorded from the show, which saw them play to a sold-out crowd of 5,000. Songs featured include ‘Silver’, ‘The Glow’, ‘Delete’, ‘In the Air’, ‘The End’, ‘Lay Down’ and ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’.

Now, DMA’S have shared footage from the concert that sees them perform opener ‘Feels Like 37’. One of the band’s earliest tracks, the song is taken from their 2014 self-titled debut EP, featuring alongside mega-hit ‘Delete’.

For Aussie fans hoping to catch the band IRL, they recently announced a slew of headline dates for this year, kicking off in September with stops in Adelaide, Fremantle, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The band’s last album, The Glow, arrived back in July of last year. In our review of their third LP, we called it “a moving genre-bending body of work that sees DMA’S explore new sounds without losing sight of who they are.”

Watch DMA’S perform ‘Feels Like 37’ at 02 Academy Brixton below. You can stream or purchase Live at Brixton here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]