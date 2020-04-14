“WATCH: DOH clarifies removal of misting tents donated by Angel Locsin to PGH”

The Department of Health on Monday, April 13, denied that it prohibited the use of misting tents donated by Angel Locsin, saying that these donations had to be removed from the Philippine General Hospital as it may pose a risk on human health.

In a statement, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that a donation of misting tent made by the actress to PGH was removed by its administration following a directive from the DOH against misting or spraying to the general public for disinfection.

“Nakapanayam po namin si Miss Angel Locsin, at gusto lang po naming ipabatid sa ating mga kababayan na napag-utos na po ng pamunuan ng Philippine General Hospital na tanggalin na po ang misting tents mula noong narinig po nila ang anunsyo ng Department of Health,” she said.

According to DOH, misting is not that effective in fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) and can even harm people. Earlier, the department said that it received reports of people complaining of asthma or dermatitis because of misting.

However, Vergerie clarified that they are not prohibiting spraying tents inside hospitals where health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPEs) pass through.

She also said that while the misting tents donated by Angel were removed, the tents she set up for health workers in PGH are still operational.

“Gusto rin po nating linawin na itong mga misting tents sa PGH ay ibinigay po through a donation ni Miss Angel Locsin, at siya po ay sumusunod sa mga pamantayan at protocol ng Department of Health kapag dating sa mga dino-donate niyang produkto, o mga equipment or supplies,” said Vergeire.

“Dahil diyan po, nagpapasalamat po kami sa lahat po ng mga nagbibigay at nagdodonate. Miss Angel Locsin, thank you very much po. Mabuhay po kayo,” she added.

Through her #UniTentWeStandPH fundraiser, which aims to help address overcrowding at hospitals due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, “The General’s Daughter” star has provided specialized tents, as well as medical supplies and PPEs, to a total of 150 hospitals across Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.

As of Monday, April 13, Angel has raised a whopping P10,956,702.98 through her relief drive, in collaboration with her fiance Neil Arce, and friends Dimples Romana, Marev Matic, and Gines Sarangaya.