WATCH: DPWH clears road of volcanic ash, debris in Batangas

[embedded content] The Department of Public Works and Highways begins clearing the roads in the towns of Lemery and Agoncillo in Batangas. They remove tons of debris and ash that blanketed the roads after Taal Volcano erupted. Inquirer TV News interviews Engineer Arjay Banaag, maintenance division chief of DPWH Batangas Uno. ADVERTISEMENT FEATURED STORIES Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer's Corporate Affairs office through

