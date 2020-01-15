WATCH: DPWH clears road of volcanic ash, debris in Batangas

[embedded content]
The Department of Public Works and Highways begins clearing the roads in the towns of Lemery and Agoncillo in Batangas. They remove tons of debris and ash that blanketed the roads after Taal Volcano erupted. Inquirer TV News interviews Engineer Arjay Banaag, maintenance division chief of DPWH Batangas Uno.
FEATURED STORIES
Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption
Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano.
Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.