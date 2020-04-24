Watch Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding & Of Course Dave Grohl Cover A Foo Fighters Classic

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 24, 2020

More than 20 artists have gotten together (virtually, dw) to give us a cover of ‘Times Like These’. The Foo Fighters cover includes Fooies members, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins.

BBC Radio 1 managed to get an all-star group together for the Foo Fighters cover, including Dua Lipa, Yungblud, Chris Martin, and Ellie Goulding.

The cover was produced by Fraser T Smith. He said, “It’s humbling to have been asked to produce this amazing single, taking the Foo Fighters’ classic, ‘Times Like These’, with the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and the incredible collective of artists who have come together to record whilst in isolation.”

“Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honour the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio.

“We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world.”

All proceeds from the project with go towards Comic Relief and Children In Need. You can watch it below.

Dave Grohl recently set up an Instagram to share random stories from his life with us.