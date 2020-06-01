WATCH: Edsa traffic blues on GCQ Day 1

MANILA, Philippines — Heavy vehicular traffic choked some stretches of Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa), including the Guadalupe area in Makati City Monday morning—the first day of implementation of the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila.

After the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) period ended in the National Capital Region Sunday, more workers were allowed to report back to work in both public and private sectors.

The two innermost (left) lanes of Edsa were cordoned off for public utility buses operating under the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) bus augmentation program, as shown by a video tweeted by Philippine Daily Inquirer reporter Krixia Subingsubing.

Situation along Edsa-Guadalupe, northbound. Heavy traffic on the private car lanes as more return to work today, Monday. Yellow barriers set up on the innermost left lanes for the DOTr's bus augmentation program. pic.twitter.com/18q5lqkf3L — Krixia Subingsubing (@krixiasINQ) May 31, 2020

A number of bikers were likewise spotted along EDSA and other major thoroughfares.

Cyclists struggle with the absence of bike lanes along Edsa, despite this being the only mode of transport available for some workers. MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said they do not allow bikes on Edsa in general yet, pending plans for a protected bike lane on the highway. pic.twitter.com/WvQYjsughv — Krixia Subingsubing (@krixiasINQ) May 31, 2020

The DOTr said the resumption of operations of mass transportation systems will be a two -phase process, with the first one to start Monday.

Phase 1 from June 1 to 21, the DOTr said, will allow the operation of trains and buses under the DOTr bus augmentation program, taxis, transport network vehicle services (TNVS), shuttle services, point-to-point (P2P) buses with limited passenger capacity.

Tricycles will also be allowed to operate during Phase 1 but subject to prior approval of the concerned local government unit (LGU), the DOTr added.

“In Phase 1, no provincial buses will be allowed to enter Metro Manila,” it added.

For Phase 2 from June 22 to 30, will allow the operations of public utility buses (PUBs), modern public utility vehicles (PUVs), and UV Express units, also with limited passenger capacity.

