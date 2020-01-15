“WATCH: Ella Cruz impresses BLACKPINK during her dance performance”

Ella Cruz was the Philippines’ dance representative in a competition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ella Cruz and her team Daphny Red and Eunice Creus flew to Jakarta, Indonesia for an event with the South Korean pop group BLACKPINK and Ella was the Philippines’ representative during the dance competition.

The actress’ dance cover immediately spread online and it was seen that BLACKPINK’s Lisa Manoban was impressed by their dance moves.

“Totoo ba to (crying emojis),” Ella wrote on Instagram.

Ella capped off her fangirling moment when they won the Awesome Cover award and got to meet and talk with the members of BLACKPINK.

Aside from Lisa, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rose and Jisoo were also at the phone launch event.