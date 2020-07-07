“WATCH: Ella Cruz wows with dance cover of Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’”

Ella Cruz proves her dancing skills once more with a new dance cover.

Ella Cruz proved her dancing chops once more with a new dance cover on Sunday, July 5.

In her latest vlog entry, the actress-dancer wowed her fans and followers with her performance of “How You Like That”, the comeback song of South Korean girl group Blackpink.

[embedded content]

Within just two days, Ella’s dance cover already had more 401,000 views, landing a spot in the top trends on YouTube.

This is not the first time that a local celebrity has done a dance cover of “How You Like That.”

Young performer AC Bonifacio also performed the choreography in a fully produced music video she posted on her YouTube channel last Wednesday, July 1.

“How You Like That” is the first single of Blackpink in more than a year, and is part of the group’s “three-step comeback,” which is expected to culminate with the release of their first full-length album in September.

With “How You Like That,” Blackpink broke several YouTube records within days of its release, according to the Guinness World Records.

These are: most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most-viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours, and most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

The live premiere of “How You Like That” reached 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers, which also set new records for most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube and most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube.

Aside from “How You Like That”, Ella has also done dance covers of other popular songs, such as Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala”, Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It”, Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor”, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita.”