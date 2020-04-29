“WATCH: Ellen Adarna’s piano cover of Coldplay’s ‘The Scientist’”

Ellen Adarna once again impressed her fans as she shared a video of her piano cover of “The Scientist”, a song popularized by British rock band Coldplay.

The video, uploaded on her Instagram page on Monday, April 29, has generated more than 700.000 views and “likes” from netizens, most of whom said they loved the actress’ cover, while others suggested other songs they wish for her to perform.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ellen has been sharing videos of her playing the piano at home, which is one of her favorite pastimes during the quarantine period, aside from regularly working out and meditating.

Cebu, her hometown, is among the areas in the country which was put on enhanced community quarantine to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.