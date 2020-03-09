Watch Eminem’s Crazy New Video For ‘Godzilla’, Ft. Tribute to Juice WRLD

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 10, 2020

Eminem has given us a film clip for ‘Godzilla’ and it’s… a lot. From breathing fire to chainsawing carcasses, as well as cameos from Dr. Dre and Mike Tyson — he covers a lot of ground.

Basically, Eminem gets drunk off whiskey in a Walmart-like store and loses his mind. He vomits up lego, breathes fire, gets punched in the face by Mike Tyson, and gets treated by Dr. Dre.

Taken from Music To Be Murdered By, the ‘Godzilla’ film clip was directed by Cole Bennett. He frequently collaborated with late rapper, Juice WRLD, who they also pay tribute to. Juice WRLD features on ‘Godzilla’ and at the end of the clip some footage of him can be seen.

It’s overlaid with the rapper saying, “I hope everybody having a good day. I hope everybody accomplish something significant. Even if you didn’t accomplish anything significant, don’t be discouraged. Just aim to achieve something significant tomorrow and the next day, and so on.”

“If anybody is going through anything, I hope and I pray that you get through it. Just know that you do have the strength to get through whatever the fuck it is you going through, no matter what it is.”

The clip also displays messages saying, “In loving memory of Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins.”

“You will be remembered forever. You will be loved forever. You will be here forever. Thank you for changing the wrld. 999 forever.”

You can catch the video below.

Eminem surprise-released Music To Be Murdered By back in January. It has features from Juice WRLD, Anderson .Paak, and Royce Da 5’9″, to name a few.