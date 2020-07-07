“WATCH: Enchong Dee contemplates on doing more for the country: ‘Kailangan kong mag-make ng decisions soon’”

Erich Gonzales asks Enchong what he sees himself doing ten years from now.

Following the now-viral vlog where Enchong Dee and Erich Gonzales read thirst comments together, the former onscreen couple reunited to do another vlog: a car raid.

As Erich went through Enchong’s car, she found a number of surprising items from the latter’s belongings as the actor gave her a glimpse of his “murse” or men’s purse that included items identified by Enchong as “Tito” stuff. These included items such as liniment, a popular food supplement, alcohol, and perfume.

After the car raid, Erich asked Enchong a couple of questions about his personal life, prompting the latter to open up about what he sees himself—who recently turned 31 — doing years from now.

“I’m in an area of my life wherein ‘yung path ko soon would just divide. And that’s the hardest part — to make a decision again. Because the last time I made a decision about whether to continue my swimming or show business, it was such a hard decision. But I told myself I don’t want to have any regrets,” he said.

According to Enchong, he is contemplating retiring from taking regular jobs in showbiz and do something more substantial for himself such as business and other stuff that could help benefit the country.

He stated: “So itong susunod na to will also determine kung who I want to be in ten years. So I told myself I will probably retire from working regularly. Kailangan kong mag-make ng decisions soon. Either to continue what I love doing which is our work or do something more substantial. Either in business or for my country, ‘di ba?”

Enchong also opened up about experiencing anxiety recently, saying: “Even if wala ka namang sakit, you’ll have a hard time breathing or parang ‘yung throat mo nangangati. ‘Yung mga ganu’n. Pero sabi ko, maybe I just need to shrug it off.”

Sharing his advice to all who are going through tough times right now, he said: “First of all, embrace this. If you have friend or if you’re with your family, enjoy that. Enjoy that moment. Especially now. Because ito lang ‘yung meron tayo. We always have each other pero magkakahiwalay. ‘Yung you message them with as simple as ‘Kumusta ka?’ ’or ‘I love you’ or ‘I miss you’, malaking bagay ‘yun na nagagawa mo sa ibang tao. As simple as saying hi and hello will go a long way.”

Enchong Dee and Erich Gonzales, dubbed EnRich, have worked together in a number of projects in the past. Some of their movies include I Do and Once Upon A Princess.