“WATCH: Enrique Gil challenges Liza Soberano and sister Andie to ‘Who Knows Me Better’ game”

In his latest YouTube vlog, Enrique Gil invited his girlfriend Liza Soberano and his sister Andie to do a fun challenge.

Enrique Gil challenged his sister Andie Gil and girlfriend Liza Soberano to a “Who Knows Me Better” game in his latest YouTube vlog.

“We are back with another challenge video, we tried the who knows me better sister or girlfriend edition. We had so much fun filming this video and we just want you guys to have fun and enjoy our content at times like this. We hope you and your family are safe and together during this quarantine and we also hope you guys will do your part by staying home as much as possible. Thank you guys for your support and stay tuned for more videos!” Enrique said.

[embedded content]

The actor asked his sister and girlfriend about his favorite app, favorite Japanese drink, and favorite chips, among others. Whoever got the answer wrong got pied on the face.

The vlog has already amassed more tan 99k views as of this writing.

Numerous netizens were very amused of the video.

“This game taught me so many things about Enrique and I got one correct answer. He looks so in love with Liza because he’s more concerned about her,” one netizen said.

“This made my afternoon delightful. It made me smile,” another netizen commented.