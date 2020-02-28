“WATCH: Enrique Gil tours beach house in Batangas”

Actor Enrique Gil gave his fans and followers a tour of his beach house in Batangas.

In his latest vlog entry, “Our Dream Beach House Tour,” the Kapamilya star, together with his sister, Diandra, explained that they’re showing a glimpse of the property for their fans to “see the real us [whenever] we relax and chill in Batangas.”

“So, you know, we are originally from Cebu. Actually, we were born there., growing up, we were always around the beach and we’re just really beach buddies,” said Enrique.

“We love scuba diving. We love the ocean, basically. We love the ocean so much. That’s why, it is always a dream of ours to have a beach house here, that’s close to us,” added Diandra.

According to Enrique, the four-story beach house took two years to build.

“For the construction, we started noong 2014 pa. Natapos siya, early 2016. Kasi ang hirap, lahat ng mga materials kailangan… ‘yung mga semento, lahat ng mga materials, lahat ng pang-construction talaga, hino-haul pa gamit ang bangka,” explained Enrique.

“It was challenging also because of the weather, you know… Having a beach front. The weather was also not on our side but, finally, we have our beach house and we’re so excited to show it to you, guys!” continued Diandra.

The siblings then proceeded to give a tour of the property, which houses an entertainment area, a living room, a family room, multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, and a pool.

As of writing, the vlog has been viewed more than 2,500 times since it was uploaded this Friday afternoon.

Watch the vlog below:

[embedded content]