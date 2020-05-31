“WATCH: Erich Gonzales takes her fans on a tour around her fruit and vegetable garden”

Erich Gonzales joins the list of celebrities who have started growing their own food

A lot of celebrities are currently into gardening and growing their own food — with Zsa Zsa Padilla, Neri Naig, Mylene Dizon, and Andi Eigenmann among those who put up gardens or farms to make all these possible. But one particular celebrity, Erich Gonzales, managed to turn her backyard in her home in the Metro into a fruit and vegetable garden.

In an eight-minute video shared on YouTube, Erich — a self-confessed gardening enthusiast — took her fans around her backyard where she planted fruits and vegetables like papaya, banana, pineapples, calamansi, guyabano, and malunggay, among others.

“Lagi kong sinasabi na ‘pag nandito ako sa bahay, isa sa mga hilig kong gawin is mag-garden. So today ipapakita ko sa inyo ang mga pinagtatanim ko dito sa bahay,” she said before showing her fans around her garden.

