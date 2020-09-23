“WATCH: Erich Gonzales turns emotional in birthday vlog”

Erich Gonzales could not help but shed a few tears as she celebrated her birthday on Sunday, September 20.

In her latest vlog, the actress, who turned 30, shared how she celebrated her special day while under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Erich admitted that she feels a bit sad that she wasn’t able to spend her birthday with her family.

“Sobrang miss ko lang ‘yung family ko especially ngayon. Medyo sad lang konti na sana, kasama ko sina mama, si ate, si kuya,” she said.

For her birthday wish this year, Erich said she wishes for the coronavirus pandemic to stop so she could be with her loved ones again.

“Siguro dasal ko lang talaga na sana matapos na ‘to lahat, ‘no, para makasama na natin ‘yung mga mahal natin sa buhay. Hala siya, naiiyak na me,” she said.

The We Will Not Die Tonight star also thanked those who remembered to greet her on her birthday.

“Anyway, I just wanted to thank you for all the love and support. Hindi po talaga ako magsasawa na magpasalamat sa inyo,” she said. “Thank you very much sa pagsama sa akin today. Sa lahat po ng mga nag-send ng messages. Sa lahat ng nagparamdam ng pagmamahal, nagbigay ng regalo.”

“But you know what? Ang pinaka-magandang regalo talaga is good health para sa ating lahat, para sa ating mga mahal sa buhay,” she continued. “Again, let’s just continue to pray na malagpasan natin lahat ng ‘to at matapos lahat ng ‘to at bumalik na sa normal lahat.”