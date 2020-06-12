“WATCH: Everyday heroes take on spotlight in teaser of Angel Locsin’s new docu-reality show ‘Iba ‘Yan’”

Everyday heroes take on the spotlight in “Iba ‘Yan,” the new public service program to be hosted by Angel Locsin, as seen in its trailer released on Thursday.

“Sa pagkakataong ito, hindi po ako ang bida,” said the actress and philanthropist in the teaser as she introduces the docu-reality show, which features inspiring stories of Filipino individuals helping their countrymen amid the coronavirus crisis.

Ang mga kakaibang kwento na bibida sa ating mga tahanan ngayong Linggo! #IbaYan! June 14, 6PM sa ating Kapamilya Channel! pic.twitter.com/5FPCX6VlAR — Iba ‘Yan! (@ibaYanPH) June 11, 2020

In every episode, Angel, along with fellow actress Dimples Romana, lend aid to these individuals by supporting their causes either through donations or connecting them to government services.

“Iba ‘Yan” is just one of Angel’s many initiatives to help in the country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus crisis since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

The show, directed by her fiancé Neil Arce, will air Sundays, 6 p.m., starting June 14 on the new Kapamilya Channel.

Kapamilya Channel will be available from June 13 on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.