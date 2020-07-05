“WATCH: Ex street dweller recalls how former Bb. Pilipinas candidate helped her”

Ruette Remegio shared how Alou Chua, a former Bb. Pilipinas candidate, became instrumental in helping her overcome one of the most challenging times in her life.

For the latest episode of Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan , a former homeless person— Ruette Remegio — talked about her life growing up around the area of Luneta Park where she and her family dwelled for most of their lives as well how a former Bb. Pilipinas candidate helped her rise from the ashes.

Remegio, raised through the hard work of her parents selling food in Luneta, recalled how she managed to turn her life around after putting up a printing business that allowed her to earn as much as 100,000 a month.

Despite pulling in enough money to buy a house for her and her family, Ruette’s parents chose to stay in Luneta. So what Ruette did was she started paying it forward by helping various outreach programs in Manila.

But in 2019, a huge challenge came into their lives after her mom was diagnosed with having a glioma brain tumor, draining her savings following her mom’s hospitalization and finding herself in a huge debt soon after which amounted to two million pesos.

Thankfully, Marilou ‘Alou’ Chua, a former Bb. Pilipinas candidate, came into her life — selflessly helping her financially and providing support in various aspects even after her mother’s death.

As a way of expressing her gratitude, Ruette gave Alou her favorite food — classic adobo chili flakes. Watch the video below:

[embedded content]