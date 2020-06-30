“WATCH: Filipino dance group UPeepz wows with energetic dance routine on ‘World of Dance’ Duels”

Upeepz had Jennifer Lopez singing praises on their performance.

Filipino dance crew UPeepz wowed in the World of Dance Season 4 second round The Duels, competing in the Upper Division of the hit reality dance contest, aired Tuesday, June 30.

Dancing to Pitbull’s “Hotel Room Service,” the boys of UPeepz did not disappoint both the judges and the crowd as they brought the house down with their well-choreographed and synchronized dance routine.

Judge Jennifer Lopez, for her part, complimented the boys for doing a clean routine — complementing them for including tricks which she said worked well with the music.

Watch UPeepz take over the dance floor and find out what the rest of the judges have to say about their performance in the video below:

[embedded content]

The video, which garnered more than 130,000 views in less than 18 hours, is currently on the 29th spot of top trending videos on YouTube.

UPeepz, one of the country’s premier dance companies, is a two-time World Hip Hop Dance Champion.

VPeepz, the group’s varsity counterpart, previously won the Junior Team Division of the third season and competed in the third season finale.

Meanwhile Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough remain judges for the fourth season of the show.