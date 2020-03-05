“WATCH: Final trailer for hit South Korean Netflix thriller ‘Kingdom’ released”

More than a week before Kingdom officially returns to Netflix for its second season, the streaming giant dropped the final trailer for the South Korean zombie thriller – and right now, we can definitely tell that fans are in for something bloodier.

For season two, Crown Prince Lee Chang will go on a bloody battle not just with the undead, but also the greedy Cho family to take his rightful seat on the throne.

According to Netflix, the second season will also explore the origin of the plague – including the cure for the mysterious disease. But the question is, will Chang be able to save his people? Watch the final trailer below:

[embedded content]Y

Kingdom 2 stars Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Bae Doona, among others.

The second season of Kingdom drops on Netflix this March 13.