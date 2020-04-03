“WATCH: First teaser trailer for ‘Train To Busan’ sequel ‘Peninsula'”

The first teaser trailer for “Peninsula”, the much-awaited follow-up to the blockbuster Korean zombie film “Train To Busan”, has been released.

The first teaser trailer for Peninsula, the much-awaited follow-up to the blockbuster Korean zombie film Train To Busan, has been released.

The three-minute clip gives a glimpse into the thrilling action fans should come to expect from the movie. It sees Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the zombie apocalypse in Korea, returning to the peninsula for a covert operation. The mission gets even more complicated when he and his team unexpectedly discover survivors.

The official synopsis for Peninsula reads: “Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive.

“When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best — or worst — of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.”

READ: LOOK: A glimpse at ‘Train to Busan’ sequel

Director Yeon Sang-ho returns to helm Peninsula. Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo, Kim Min Jae, Go Kyo Hwan, Lee Ye Won, Kim Do Yoon, and Lee Re also star.

A release date for Peninsula has yet to be announced.