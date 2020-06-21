“WATCH: First trailer for BL series ‘Hello Stranger’ released”

The long wait is over for Boys Love’ (BL) fans as the trailer for the highly-anticipated digital series “Hello Stranger.”

The first trailer sees the character of Tony Labrusca getting into a mini-squabble with a “top” student played by JC Alcantara after laughing off an online quiz night called “Labanang Lockdown” led by the latter.

With both of them having set the wrong feet during their first meeting, things get awkward when the two once again meet virtually. Watch the trailer below:

What if you meet someone who changes your life forever? 👨‍❤️‍👨 Hello Stranger is Black Sheep’s first digital series,… Posted by Black Sheep on Saturday, 20 June 2020

Other cast members of the Petersen Vargas-helmed series include Gillian Vicencio, Vivoree Esclito, Patrick Quiroz, and Miguel Almendras.

“Hello Stranger” premieres on the official Facebook and YouTube channel of Black Sheep on Wednesday, June 24.