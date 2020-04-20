Trending Now

WATCH: Florida opens beaches amid COVID-19 crisis

For the first time in weeks, people were able to visit some Florida beaches, but they were still subject to restrictions on hours and activities. Beaches in big cities stayed closed.

Meanwhile, infections kept surging in the US’ northeast. Associated Press

