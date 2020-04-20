WATCH: Florida opens beaches amid COVID-19 crisis

[embedded content]

For the first time in weeks, people were able to visit some Florida beaches, but they were still subject to restrictions on hours and activities. Beaches in big cities stayed closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, infections kept surging in the US’ northeast. Associated Press

Edited by AC

FEATURED STORIES

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ