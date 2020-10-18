Watch Foo Fighters Perform An Acoustic ‘Learn To Fly’

US rock faves Foo Fighters performed live from The Troubadour last Thursday for Jimmy Kimmel Live. As part of the performance, we received an acoustic rendition of their hit ‘Learn To Fly’.

The band played #SOSFest — Save Our Stages Festival on the weekend, also in The Troubadour. So, the set acted as a precursor to event, as well as their first performance since COVID-19 called off live music.

#SOSFest also featured Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, Portugal. The Man, The Lumineers, FINNEAS, and Rise Against to name a few.

Foo Fighters delivered a special, toned down, acoustic version of the classic from the West Hollywood venue.

The band and Dave Grohl have kept busy while live performances were on the back burner. Grohl has been in a drum-off series with 10-year-old rockstar, Nandi Bushell.

The frontman also created an Instagram to share ridiculous tales from his life. As well as that, he found the time to pen a letter on why we need live music.

You can catch the ‘Learn To Fly’ performance below along with the Foo Fighters’ set in full.

