WATCH: For being with Duterte ‘all the time,’ Gordon calls Go ‘secretary’ by mistake

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has seemed to have earned a new title, albeit unwittingly, for being seen with President Rodrigo Duterte “all the time.”

During the budget hearing of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Senator Richard Gordon was calling on Go to accommodate the latter’s questions when he introduced the neophyte lawmaker as “secretary.”

“Secretary Go has requested me if he could immediately come in because I think he’s got another appointment to go to,” Gordon, who presided over the hearing, said.

“Secretary Go is recognized,” he added.

WATCH: ‘Secretary Go’ Sen. Richard Gordon unwittingly calls Sen. Bong Go ‘secretary’ during a budget hearing. Gordon: I’m sorry. I mean, you stick all the time with the President. When you’re there you act as a secretary and here you’re a senator. | @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/A13sQjr6YF — Christia Ramos (@CMRamosINQ) October 8, 2020

Go then corrected Gordon, saying: “Sir, Ginawa niyo na akong secretary.”

Gordon immediately apologized for his mistake.

“I’m sorry…I mean you stick all the time with the President. When you’re there you act as a secretary and here you’re a senator,” Gordon said.

Go previously served as the President’s long-time aide before becoming senator.

In response, Go said: “Okay lang, Sir. Bong Go lang po, Sir.”

