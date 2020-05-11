“WATCH: Frankie Pangilinan shares ‘struggles’ as she ‘directs’ mom Sharon Cuneta’s online concert”

Frankie Pangilinan ‘interned’ for her mom Sharon Cuneta who recently did a successful benefit concert online.
It seems Frankie Pangilinan has taken the place of her mom Sharon Cuneta for whom she initially “offered” a job as an intern following ABS-CBN’s closure as she took over the technical tasks during her mom’s at-home concert for Mother’s Day.
happy intern’s day pic.twitter.com/KqG2zmW7e5
— kakie (@kakiep83) May 10, 2020
In a series of tweets, Frankie documented her “struggles” behind the scenes as she sat on the Technical Director’s chair — crawling at one point after a laptop crashed while the concert was ongoing.
watch the concert and imagine me struggling behind the scenes thank u
— kakie (@kakiep83) May 10, 2020
i literally just had to crawl on all fours on the floor bc a laptop decided to crash https://t.co/qfN98sICwE
— kakie (@kakiep83) May 10, 2020
Meanwhile, Frankie also shared a video of herself with the rest of her family cheering for their mom during the show.
— kakie (@kakiep83) May 10, 2020
In less than two hours, Sharon Cuneta raised over two million pesos from the concert which will benefit ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid Ng Pag-Ibig” campaign.
Prior to Sharon, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid also staged an online concert for the same cause.