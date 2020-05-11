“WATCH: Frankie Pangilinan shares ‘struggles’ as she ‘directs’ mom Sharon Cuneta’s online concert”

Frankie Pangilinan ‘interned’ for her mom Sharon Cuneta who recently did a successful benefit concert online.

It seems Frankie Pangilinan has taken the place of her mom Sharon Cuneta for whom she initially “offered” a job as an intern following ABS-CBN’s closure as she took over the technical tasks during her mom’s at-home concert for Mother’s Day.

In a series of tweets, Frankie documented her “struggles” behind the scenes as she sat on the Technical Director’s chair — crawling at one point after a laptop crashed while the concert was ongoing.

watch the concert and imagine me struggling behind the scenes thank u — kakie (@kakiep83) May 10, 2020

i literally just had to crawl on all fours on the floor bc a laptop decided to crash https://t.co/qfN98sICwE — kakie (@kakiep83) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Frankie also shared a video of herself with the rest of her family cheering for their mom during the show.

In less than two hours, Sharon Cuneta raised over two million pesos from the concert which will benefit ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid Ng Pag-Ibig” campaign.

Prior to Sharon, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid also staged an online concert for the same cause.