“WATCH: Full Philippine trailer for ‘The World of the Married’ released”

The full trailer of ‘The World of the Married’ shows intense scenes from the show.

As the Philippine premiere of The World of the Married draws near, ABS-CBN — the first and true home of Asianovelas — releases the full trailer for the highest-rated South Korean cable drama.

A week ago, ABS-CBN gave a glimpse of what viewers can expect from The World of the Married by showing how Sandra (Kim Hae-ee) started having doubts about her husband Tony’s (Park Hae-joon) fidelity.

But the full trailer showed more intense scenes including one where she caught her husband Tony and his mistress, Denise (Han So-hee), in the act.

Plus, it also showed the scene where she told the parents of Denise, that their daughter is having an affair with her husband.

The trailer also featured Jona’s 2018 Himig Handog entry “Tinatapos Ko Na” as the theme song of the PH version of the show.

Watch the trailer below:

The World of the Married will be part of the lineup of shows of the Kapamilya Channel which include various ABS-CBN shows including FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano , Love Thy Woman , A Soldier’s Heart , Magandang Buhay , It’s Showtime , and ASAP Natin ‘To .

Meanwhile, Kapamilya Channel will be available on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and other cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) across the country.

The World of the Married is set to air on Kapamilya Channel this June 15.