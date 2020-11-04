“WATCH: Full trailer of ‘La Vida Lena’ starring Erich Gonzales”

Dreamscape Entertainment releases the full trailer of ‘La Vida Lena,’ the upcoming series starring actress Erich Gonzales.

The revenge drama stars Erich as Magda Mendoza, a smart and hardworking student who juggles her studies with her soap business to make ends meet for her family.

Despite being the usual target of ridicule because of her scarred face, she finds solace in her best friend (Carlo Aquino), who is secretly in love with her.

However, Magda’s simple life is turned upside down when he meets Miguel (Kit Thompson), who gets her pregnant, but refuses to take responsibility for it.

It turns out that her unplanned pregnancy is only the beginning of a series of misfortunes. Later on, Magda’s grandfather (Soliman Cruz) passes away and she gets convicted and imprisoned for assault.

In jail, the once-innocent Magda vows to exact revenge on those who wronged her.

La Vida Lena also stars JC de Vera, Janice de Belen and Agot Isidro, Raymond Bagatsing, and Sofia Andres.

It is directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Jojo Saguin.

The show marks Erich’s television comeback after The Blood Sisters in 2018.

La Vida Lena will stream on iWant TFC starting November 14.