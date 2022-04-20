Watch Gang Of Youths Perform On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Gang of Youths are back on American soil, set to tour right throughout North America and Canada until the end of May.

Bringing their new album angel in realtime Stateside, the London-via-Sydney group kicked things off with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

The band performed single ‘in the wake of your leave’ from their acclaimed third album, one of the final singles to be released from angel in realtime at the beginning of the year. It’s the first time Gang Of Youths have done an in studio TV appearance since before the pandemic kicked in, and the exposure The Tonight Show is sure to bring is an extra bonus.

Watch footage of Gang of Youths performing on The Tonight Show below:

[embedded content]

Gang of Youths are scheduled to be back on Australian shores for their long awaited headline tour in August. Recently, the band announced new shows for Newcastle and Melbourne, the Melbourne show added after their first date at Rod Laver Arena sold out.

Check out those new dates below.

Gang Of Youths 2022 Australian Tour

Saturday 30 July – RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday 3 August – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Friday 5 August – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle (new show)

Saturday 6 August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday 12 August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (sold out)

Saturday 13 August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (new show)

A More Perfect Union 2022