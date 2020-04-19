“WATCH: Gazini Ganados and 2019 Miss Universe contestants share video to spread positivity”

Together with her fellow Miss Universe queens, 2019 Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados participated in a Tiktok video to send a hopeful message amid the COVID-19 crisis around the world.

“We are one universe.”

Miss Universe 2019 beauties around the world participated in a video project to help spread positive vibes on social media, including our very own Gazini Ganados.

The current Miss Universe Philippines title holder shared a special Tiktok video with her fellow queens, which they hope will unite everyone around the world especially during these trying times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-minute long video featured the beauty queens chilling at their homes suddenly having amazing transformations through the video sharing app.



“Better late than never. I hope that this video with my Miss Universe sisters will remind everyone that despite our distance and physical ties unraveling, we’re all in this together. During this time of uncertainty, while we all grope in the dark, it’s always better to have another hand to hold on to (virtually, at least ✌🏼). Love, your Miss Universe Class of 2019,” Gazini said in her video’s caption.

Check out the video below:

In another video uploaded last April 3, the 2019 Miss Universe contestants also reminded everyone to stay safe and remain united despite the COVID-19 crisis.