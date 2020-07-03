“WATCH: Geoff Eigenmann and fiancée launch YouTube channel as son turns 1”

Geoff Eigenmann and Maya Flores open the doors to their home as they launch their family’s YouTube channel.

As Geoff Eigenmann and fiancée Maya Flores’ second child, Angus, turns 1, the couple decided to give a glimpse of their life as a family through the launch of a YouTube channel.

“Welcome to our official YouTube channel! Join us as we share with you our everyday life at the Eigenhouse! We hope you like and subscribe,” the Eigenmanns wrote.

For their first video, the Eigenmanns released a video featuring the highlights from their son’s first birthday celebration. Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Geoff and Maya got engaged in April 2019 — two months before the latter gave birth to their second child. It was in 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a girl.