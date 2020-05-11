“WATCH: Girls’ Generations members reunite”

Girls’ Generation gave their fans a delightful treat — a surprise mini-reunion!

For fans of Girls’ Generation, nothing gets better than seeing one of the OGs in the K-Pop scene reunite as the girls made what seemed impossible happen for the first time in years.

Seven of the K-Pop girl group’s members — Seohyun, Sooyoung, Yuri, Hyoyeon, Sunny, YoonA, and Taeyeon — reunited during to sing together for the wedding of their beloved manager.

Sharing a photo from the reunion, Seohyun wrote: “Soshi [GG] has reunited for the first time in a while. The past is Soshi, the future is Soshi, forever Soshi. (Fany unni, miss you.).”

Tiffany Young, who is now based in the US, left a comment, writing: “Miss you MORE, angel.”

Hours after the photo from their reunion became a trending topic worldwide, Sooyoung shared the video of them performing the song “Kissing You.” Watch the video below:

Girls’ Generation, a group formed by SM Entertainment, debuted in 2007.