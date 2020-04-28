“WATCH: Glaiza de Castro, boyfriend write song for COVID-19 frontliners”

Glaiza de Castro and her American boyfriend, David Rainey, have created a song dedicated to coronavirus (COVID-19) frontliners.

Titled “Ode to the New Heroes”, the song aims to honor modern-day heroes and spread positivity amid certainty due to the crisis brought about by the pandemic.

“During the first few weeks of the quarantine, David and I tried to make a song with our frontliners in mind. But it took a little while to convince him to sing with me on this video as he’s still a bit shy,” wrote Glaiza as caption in her latest Instagram post.

“Anyway, this is the least that we can do while we’re here. We all have different ways to cope, help and support and we hope we are able to share positivity amidst uncertainty through this,” added the actress.

Part of the song’s lyrics goes: “You are the ones that bring light to our eyes, you are the ones that we recognize, when all of this is over, and we finally won the fight, we will all stand up together and see what it’s like.”

Glaiza and David created the song amid the implementation of the Luzon-wide quarantine, where only health workers, state troops, government workers, media personnel, and other essential workers are allowed to work so that the rest of the public can stay at home.