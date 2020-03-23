Watch Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley Cover Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ While Self Isolating

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 23, 2020

Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley has launched a new series called ‘Quarantine Covers’ as a way to stave off boredom while quarantined in his studio, self-isolating due to coronavirus. He’s encouraged fans to send in requests for songs to cover, which he’ll be recording in his studio to pass the time.

In the first iteration, Bayley covers Nirvana‘s 1993 In Utero classic ‘Heart-Shaped Box’. He explains that while most of the band’s equipment is currently trapped in America, he’s got a Mellotron, a guitar hooked up to a drum machine, and an old bass guitar.

He puts the song together in real-time, looping sections and explaining the process step by step. It’s genuinely impressive and quite a lot of fun, even if you’re not a studio head or massive fan.

He also says the Nirvana track is one of his favourite songs of all time. “It changed my life when it came out, and got me listening to proper music. I was listening to Sum 41, Blink, and I love those bands still, fun, but this got me into The Strokes, White Stripes, all that.”

Glass Animals returned last year with their first new music since 2016, teaming up with Denzel Curry for ‘Tokyo Drifting’. Last month, the psychedelic four-piece shared the first taste of their forthcoming new album with the single ‘Your Love (Deja Vu)’.

Watch Bayley cover ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ below.