WATCH: Good Samaritan stops shoplifter with grocery cart during police chase

A man helped police capture a shoplifter during a chase in Georgia, USA, by pushing his grocery cart in the criminal’s path.

The incident took place last month, but a video of the good Samaritan’s actions was only released on the Peachtree City Police Department’s Facebook page last Thursday, Feb. 13.

Shopping Cart – 1, Shoplifter – 0 FEATURED STORIES Check out the EXTENDED Version of the shopping cart vs. shoplifter video. Again, while we are eternally grateful for this citizen’s quick thinking and impeccable timing, we never encourage anybody to intervene in a police situation. If the decision is made to do so, please consider the safety of yourself and all those around you as a priority. Enjoy the video and share away! #shoppingcartvsshoplifter #shoppingcartforthewin #ingeorgiaitscalledabuggy #cleanuponaislefive #sendit #priceless #itsgood #pickedupthespare #tocatchathief #pcpd Posted by Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue on Thursday, February 13, 2020

The clip first shows a footage from an officer’s body cam following the shoplifter while ordering him to stop. However, the man ignores the command and continues running away.

A shopper who appeared to be heading back to his car with his groceries later sees the suspect running in his direction. While his companions immediately ran to the side, he stayed behind and pushed the cart toward the man, causing him to run into it and stumble onto the floor.

After the suspect falls, an officer immediately catches up and apprehends the shoplifter. Three other policemen then help the good Samaritan with his groceries after the suspect walks away with an officer.

While the shopper’s actions helped with the successful capture of the criminal, authorities advise the public to be careful when interfering with police operations.

“Again, while we are eternally grateful for this citizen’s quick thinking and impeccable timing, we never encourage anybody to intervene in a police situation,” the department said.

“If the decision is made to do so, please consider the safety of yourself and all those around you as a priority,” it added.

The man was later identified as Marcus Smith, 41, as per Fox News-affiliate WAGA. Following his arrest, he was charged with shoplifting and obstruction. Ryan Arcadio /ra

