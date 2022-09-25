Watch Gorillaz Play ‘Rock the House’ Live with Del the Funky Homosapien for the First Time

Gorillaz performed their 2001 semi-deep cut ‘Rock the House’ with rapper Del the Funky Homosapien – who provides vocals on the studio version of the track, from the group’s self-titled debut – live for the first time ever. While Gorillaz have played the track live a handful of times by themselves in 2001 and 2002, they’ve never performed it with Del in the two decades or so since it arrived.

That all changed last week, when Del joined the band at shows in San Francisco and Inglewood, California. The team-up came during the show’s encore, when Del united with the band onstage to perform both ‘Rock the House’ along with the other Gorillaz standout, hit ‘Clint Eastwood’. The shows also saw the band debut a new song live, ‘Skinny Ape’.

Watch Gorillaz Perform ‘Rock the House’ with Del the Funky Homosapien and Debut New Song ‘Skinny Ape’

[embedded content][embedded content]

Gorillaz are currently readying their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. The follow-up to 2020’s Song Machine Season One: Strange Timez is set to arrive in February next year, and has been previewed with two songs so far – its Thundercat-assisted title track, and ‘New Gold’ with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

Cracker Island was recorded in London and Los Angeles earlier this year alongside Greg Kurstin and frequent collaborator Remi Kabaka Jr. Apart from Thundercat, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, the album will also include collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck and more.

