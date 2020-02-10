Watch Green Day & Snoop Dogg Make Pizza With Martha Stewart On ‘Ellen’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 10, 2020

In the punk and stoners Venn diagram, pizza would be directly in the middle. So, it makes perfect sense that we now have footage of Martha Stewart teaching both Green Day and Snoop Dogg how to make a slice.

So, Green Day stopped by Ellen last week to join guest hosts, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. There to promote their brand new album, Father Of All Motherfuckers, they were lucky enough to chat with Snoop and Stewart about the release.

The trio got to take part in a cooking segment where they learned how to make pizzas and pigs-in-blankets, while enjoying the celebrity chef’s “Venus Blush” cocktails.

There’s almost too many tongue in cheek Snoop references. Like him telling Stewart, “I know how to make dough. You ain’t gotta tell me how to make dough, I’ve been making dough for a long time.”

And Stewart responding, “He knows how to make dough, he knows how to grow grass, he knows how to do all kinds of stuff.”

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong shared that he used to work in a pizza place after he’d dropped out of high school. It also turns out he created that new album artwork, you know, the one with the stick unicorn.

You can catch the whole segment down below.

Green Day are bringing their Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy to Australia in November this year.