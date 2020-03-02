Trending Now

WATCH: Greenhills mall hostage-taker gets pinned down by SWAT members

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — While talking to the members of the media, Archie Paray was tackled and pinned down by SWAT team members for holding hostage of 30 employees of Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan on Monday, March 2, 2020.

