WATCH: Greenhills mall hostage-taker gets pinned down by SWAT members

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — While talking to the members of the media, Archie Paray was tackled and pinned down by SWAT team members for holding hostage of 30 employees of Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan on Monday, March 2, 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
#videoPlaylistPlugId ul li { color:#fff;}
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
View comments
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.