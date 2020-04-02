“WATCH: Guico twins of Ben&Ben recreate viral TikTok video of twin girls”

This TiKTok video of Ben&Ben’s Guico twins will surely make you smile today.

A TikTok video of twin girls impersonating Ben&Ben’s Guico twins has recently gone viral. Netizen Eriz shared the said video on March 31 and has already amassed more than one million views on Twitter as of this writing.

“My heart went oops- ba kamo @rylsmnt. Bored lng po kami hehe,” Eriz said.

It did not take that long after Ben&Ben’s Miguel and Paolo Guico saw the post and recreated the video themselves.

my heart went oops- ba kamo (COVER) pic.twitter.com/yVzf4Qk5aF — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) April 1, 2020

“HALUHH THANK YOU POOOOO. OHMYYYYY,” Eryl told Ben&Ben.

Aside from spreading good vibes, Ben&Ben has also been raising funds for our frontliners through music recently.

“#BenAndBenPuhonFBLive has now raised 3.1 million pesos for our frontliners and vulnerable sectors. the power of helping from our homes. Thank you,” Ben&Ben’s Paolo Benjamin posted on March 27.