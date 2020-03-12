Watch Haim Cover Britney Spears At New York Deli

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 12, 2020

Ahead of the release of new album Women in Music Pt. III, Haim have begun playing pop-up shows in delis to commemorate the band’s first ever live show at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles back in 2000.

Earlier this week, the trio kicked off the secret deli tour at Sarge’s Delicatessen & Diner in New York City, where they covered Britney Spears‘ iconic 2001 Britney track ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’.

“I fell in love instantly, I loved her so much. And then, two years later, a movie called Crossroads came out. I’ve never been the same,” says Este Haim in fan-shot footage of the performance.

“And now that we’re coming out with a record called Women in Music Pt. III, I feel like this is the time to play this song finally,” she continues. “I’m going to do my best Britney.”

Needlessly to say, it rules.

Watch the cover below. Women in Music Pt. III is scheduled for release Friday, 24th April.