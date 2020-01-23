Watch Haim Go Absolutely HAM On The Drums During This Week’s ‘The Price Is Right’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 23, 2020

In the lead-up to the Grammys this weekend, The Price Is Right have declared this week Music Week, showcasing a different artist on the show each week.

Most recently, Haim appeared on the program. After being introduced by way of the game show’s sliding doors (usually reserved for grand prizes), the sister trio played a short three-part drum piece together.

Afterwards, host Drew Carey chats to the band, briefly discussing meeting the sisters during a charity event they did together along with Joe Walsh. It is revealed that Haim are actually big fans of the show, and Este has been a part of the studio audience.

“I tried to get on three times. I got on once, but I wasn’t a contestant. But this is pretty cool,” she says.

Watch Haim’s appearance on The Price Is Right below.