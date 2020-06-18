Watch Haim Perform ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ Songs From Home For Tiny Desk Concert

After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Haim‘s much-anticipated new album Women in Music Pt. III is out next week. Ahead of its release, the trio remotely performed a handful tracks from the album as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, which has moved digital since coronavirus-related lockdowns commenced.

From their respective homes, the Haim sisters performed stripped-back acoustic renditions of album singles ‘The Steps’, ‘I Know Alone’ and ‘Summer Girl’. For the latter, the band were joined by Henry Solomon for the song’s saxophone line.

Women in Music Pt. III is scheduled to be released next Friday, 26th June. The band’s third album was originally slated for an April 24 drop, but was pushed back due to “everything that is going on with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world.”

NPR switched to at-home Tiny Desk Concerts a couple of months back, kicking off with a performance from Soccer Mommy. The series has so far seen a number of artists perform from their bedrooms and home studios, including Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Black Thought, King Princess, Lianne La Havas and more. You can check them out over at NPR’s YouTube channel.

Watch Haim’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]