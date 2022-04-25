Watch Harry Styles And Lizzo Cover ‘I Will Survive’ At Coachella 2022

During the second weekend of Coachella 2022, Harry Styles brought out Lizzo during his headline set, with the pair – wearing matching faux-fur coats – teaming up to perform a cover of Gloria Gaynor‘s 1978 classic ‘I Will Survive’. Following that, they also performed Styles’ One Direction hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ together. Watch both of those moments below.

Styles and Lizzo are famously big fans of one another. In 2019, Styles covered Lizzo’s mega-hit ‘Juice’ during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance. The following month, the pair performed the song together live during a show in Miami Beach. In February of 2020, Lizzo also appeared in the BBC 1 studio, where she covered Styles’ song ‘Adore You’.

Styles bringing out Lizzo follows his debut appearance at Coachella a week earlier, when he brought out Shania Twain to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ and ‘You’re Still the One’ together. During both sets, Styles also performed latest single ‘As It Was’, from forthcoming third album Harry’s House, as well as two unreleased songs, ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Styles is set to release Harry’s House – the follow-up to 2019’s Fine Line – on Friday, 20th May. Last week, the singer announced an Australian and New Zealand tour for early 2023, making up for a planned run that was postponed indefinitely before eventually being cancelled. He’ll be joined on all shows by Wet Leg as main support.

Lizzo, meanwhile, is currently readying her own new album, Special. Having previewed it earlier this month with lead single ‘About Damn Time’, it’s set to arrive on Friday, 15th July.

