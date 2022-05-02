Watch Harry Styles In Trailer For Olivia Wilde’s New Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles co-stars in the upcoming New Line Cinema film, Don’t Worry Darling. It’s the latest film from actor-director Olivia Wilde. Watch the official three-minute trailer below.

Styles plays the character Jack. Jack’s wife, Alice, is played by Florence Pugh. The film is set in the 1950s. Jack and Alice live in the experimental company town of Victory. The men in Victory work for the top-secret Victory Project, with the blind consent of their stay-at-home wives. The company’s CEO, Frank, is played by Chris Pine.

The film also features Wilde as Mary, as well as Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Douglas Smith and more. The 28-year-old Styles has only limited acting experienced. He appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk (2017) and cameoed as Eros/Starfox, brother of Thanos, in the Marvel film, Eternals (2021).

Wilde made her name as an actor, appearing in The O.C., House and Portlandia, as well as the films Cowboys & Aliens, Deadfall and The Lazarus Effect. Wilde’s breakthrough as a director came with the 2019 comedy film, Booksmart, starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

Don’t Worry Darling comes to cinemas in September 2022. Styles’ third solo album, Harry’s House, is due out on Friday, 20th May. Styles will tour Australia in February 2023.

