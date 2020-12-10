Watch Hayley Williams’ Incredibly Funky Tiny Desk Concert

Hayley Williams is the latest act to take on NPR’s newly home-based Tiny Desk concert series, performing a series of cuts from her debut solo album Petals For Armor.

The performance is notable as it marks Williams’ first time performing with a band that isn’t Paramore, something she makes note of.

However, the band she recruited for the performance includes some familiar faces, like Julien Baker and Becca Mancari.

The show goes for about ten minutes, as Williams and co. deliver renditions of three songs from Petals For Armor – ‘Pure Love’, ‘Taken’ and ‘Dead Horse’.

Watch the funky performance below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]