Watch Hayley Williams React To Viral TikTok Video That Sent Obscure Paramore Song Skyrocketing On Spotify

With the many weird and wonderful videos currently circulating on TikTok, naturally one exists that centres around the merits of a long-overlooked Paramore song.

The tune ‘All I Wanted’ off the pop-punk trailblazers’ 2009 album Brand New Eyes is finally getting its moment in the sun thanks to the viral clip, which has been viewed over 570K times.

At least one of those views has come from the emo kween Hayley Williams herself, who has just posted a video reacting to the clip, which sees the power of the high note she hits in ‘All I Wanted’ trigger a dying boy to miraculously awaken from a coma.

Hayles’ reactions and commentary are pretty entertaining. Check it:

The original TikTokker who posted the coma vid @thetinzman has since responded with another video of himself reacting to Williams’ reaction:

It’s very wholesome stuff. And the whole thing is part of a wider social media trend seeing the obscure Paramore track make a massive comeback, including a mashup of Soulja Boy‘s ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ on Twitter that’s been watched over 1.1 million times after being shared by Williams:

id be pissed but this version is way easier to sing https://t.co/8R8W1c6HB0 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) September 23, 2020

It’s all helped propel the track to over 40 million streams on Spotify, making it currently the 6th most popular Paramore song on the whole damn streaming service.

Not too shabby for a non-single released 11 years ago!