“WATCH: Heart Evangelista demonstrates how to make her own pizza recipe at home”

Heart Evangelista demonstrated how she makes her personal pizza at home in her latest YouTube video.

“I am not really a cook but I do know how to cook a few things. Growing up my family would cook but I would just sketch or draw on the wall. But today I’m going to make pizza for my family and for everybody that lives here in my house,” she said.

She invited her stepson Quino to help her in making the pizza. She said that due to the enhanced community quarantine, she has been finding ways to “get more and more creative.”

[embedded content]

“I may not be a chef but I am very proud of this personal pizza recipe. I had help from my special guest Quino to prepare this special dish for the entire household. I hope you all enjoy! Stay home and stay safe, my dears!” she remarked.

In the video, the actress shared an array of ingredients for pizza recipe. She also shared the step-by-step process of making it with the help of Quino.

The video has already gained more than 230K views as of this writing and is the number 18 trending video on YouTube